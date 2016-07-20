Sorority hosts third annual Denim and Pearls Affair

Online ticket sales have ended, but a limited amount of tickets will be available at the door. (Photo source: Facebook)

Those looking to party with a purpose are invited to attend the third annual Denim & Pearls Affair on Saturday, July 23.

Hosted by the Upsilon Chi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., proceeds from the event help fund the organization's ongoing missions of "service to all mankind" via community service projects.

The Denim & Pearls Affair also raises money for the L.I.F.T. MS Gulf Coast Charitable Organization, the chapter's federally-recognized charitable organization.

The event will be held at the Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Although online sales have ended, a limited amount of tickets will be available at the door for $40 each. The requested attire is white and/or denim.

