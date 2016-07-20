MDEQ lifts one water contact advisory, but five others still rem - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MDEQ lifts one water contact advisory, but five others still remain

Five sections of the Mississippi Sound still unsafe for swimming. (Photo Source: WLOX) Five sections of the Mississippi Sound still unsafe for swimming. (Photo Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted the water contact advisory Wednesday for Shearwater Beach from Weeks Bayou eastward to Ashley. That section of the Mississippi Sound is safe for swimming again. 

But, there are are still five other sections of waters that remain under water contact advisories MDEQ issued earlier. They are for Lakeshore Beach from Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset, Pass Christian Central Beach from Henderson Avenue to Heirn Avenue, Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden eastward to Anniston Avenue, Biloxi East Beach from Dukate eastward to Kuhn Street, and Pascagoula Beach West from Oliver eastward to Westwood.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick. 

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

