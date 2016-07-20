Law enforcement agencies seek recruits at Biloxi career fair

The police recruiters say it's getting more difficult to entice younger people to enter into a law enforcement career. (Photo source: WLOX)

Law enforcement may be a rewarding career for some, but it's one that not everyone wants.

“It's really tough. There's a natural fear of things that are going to happen because of the uniform that you wear. A lot of people just don't want to take that chance,” Capt. MarkLoman with the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The chances include becoming a target; with Dallas and Baton Rouge coming to mind. Still, it's an honorable profession. When recruiting new officers, honesty is the best policy according to Sgt, Damon J. McDaniel with the Gulfport Police Department.

“You just have to tell them the truth of the matter. Yes, it's a dangerous profession and yes, there's a potential for severe harm," said McDaniel.

However, some future law officers hopefuls are not swayed by that stark reality.

“It's something that I've been looking forward to, and hopefully I can help people in the community myself," said Xavier Merced. "And keep danger away from other people around here and everywhere else,"

There's also another reality.

“For police work, there are people who police officers and people who aren't. There are people who are willing to do this, regardless of what has happened the past two weeks. They have decided that this is the life choice that they are going to do," said Sgt. Robert Lincoln, Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Surprisingly, none of of the law enforcement job applicants who spoke with WLOX News Now spoke about what happened in Dallas and Baton Rouge over the past couple of weeks. However, they all did say they are simply applying because they want to make a change.

“I think change is the best thing. We all need to work together. We all need to work together, as a team and I feel like we need more female police officers out there,” Constance Galloway said.

Perhaps the best selling point is from McDaniel.

“We are the last hope in a community for peace. You still need law enforcement," added McDaniel.

Police training academies on the Coast begin in August. Local law enforcement agencies hope to have at least new recruits in place by then.

