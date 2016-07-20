WLOX Editorial: Let's find someone different from ourselves and shake their hand

Our country is dealing with a wide array of emotions from anxiety and fear to uncertainty, anger and despair. Our neighbors in Baton Rouge are hurting.

In an interview on WAFB, our Raycom Media sister TV station, former Baton Rouge Police Chief Jeff LeDuff offered this challenge, "This is what I want Baton Rouge to do today. I want every person in Baton Rouge to find somebody who's different, to look like you and I. I'm a 60-year-old man, you're a 40-year-old man. I'm black, you're white. Go find somebody that looks different than you and you extend your hand and you say, my name is such-and-such. This is what I like. What do you like? And when you get beyond that color you're going to find out that we're not that far apart."

We agree with Chief LeDuff. His challenge not only applies to the people of Baton Rouge, but also people here in Mississippi and across the country.

Let's find someone different from ourselves.Shake their hand. Let's accept the challenge to get beyond color and find out what unites, not what divides. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

