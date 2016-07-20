Artwork for Biloxi Seafood Festival poster unveiled

Ben Rusher, standing to the right of the poster , created the artwork used in this year’s poster.

This year’s Biloxi Seafood Festival poster was unveiled Wednesday morning during the mayor’s breakfast at the Hard Rock Casino.

Ben Rusher, of Long Beach, created the artwork used in this year’s poster. Rusher walked on stage with his daughter to reveal his artwork to the crowd.

The poster features the Biloxi Lighthouse, a blue crab, and an image inside an open oyster shell that shows a schooner sailing through the Mississippi Sound.

The 2016 Biloxi Seafood Festival Poster is by Ben Rusher from Long Beach pic.twitter.com/bILISneOad — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) July 20, 2016

Rusher is a tattoo artist and plans on opening a parlor in Biloxi soon. He currently works at Twisted Anchor Tattoo in Ocean Springs with Matt Stebly. Stebly's artwork had been chosen for the festival poster for the past five years.

The 35th Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival will be held at Point Cadet Plaza on Sept. 10 and 11.

The unveiling of the poster was not the only thing on the agenda at the meeting with Mayor FoFo Gilich. The mayor also touched on several current and upcoming projects in the city, including small business grants, Amtrak, the new Keesler gate and hotel designs.

