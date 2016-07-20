WATCH NOW ON GMM: Will Smith murder investigation heads to court

The investigation involving the murder of former Saints player Will Smith heads back to court this morning. Today's hearing does not involve suspect Cardell Hayes. Instead, it involves a feud between the defense and District Attorney. Tune in to Good Morning Mississippi right now to learn more.

