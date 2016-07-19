Another Katrina slab on verge of being removed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Another Katrina slab on verge of being removed

Insulation hanging from the ceiling of the building. (Image Source: WLOX News) Insulation hanging from the ceiling of the building. (Image Source: WLOX News)
What's left of fire station has sat vacant for almost 11 years. (Image Source: WLOX News) What's left of fire station has sat vacant for almost 11 years. (Image Source: WLOX News)
A portion of the old building's foundation. (Image Source: WLOX News) A portion of the old building's foundation. (Image Source: WLOX News)

What's left of a Gulfport fire station battered by Hurricane Katrina may soon be demolished.

The bank recently foreclosed on the property that housed the frame of what was once Fire Station 7 on Cowan Road. Now, Ward Two Councilman Ricky Dombrowski is hoping to see the Katrina scar gone for good.

"If it was ours, it would have been torn down a long time ago," said Dombrowski.

The building was battered beyond recognition by Hurricane Katrina almost 11 years ago. Dombrowski says tearing Fire Station 7 down has been out of the city's hands for years because the property was privately owned.

"Now the bank owns the building and we hope now that we can come to an agreement with the bank and they will actually come in and remove this eyesore from the community," said Dombrowski.

Councilman Dombrowski has been leading a push to remove the rest of the slabs left behind by Katrina. Knocking the building down would be a big step toward progress. 

"I agree, it needs to come down just like the rest of them. We had a lot of cooperation in that cleanup area where we were removing slabs and we're still doing that today," said Dombrowski.

Residents say the building is a constant reminder of the storm that has stood a decade too long. So to many, talk of demolition is good news.

"There's a time to move on and it's been 10 years. So I really believe if the slabs would just go away, we can start brand new and it can be even more beautiful than it was before," said Gulfport resident Stephanie McConnell.

Dombrowski says at one point there were plans to build a restaurant on the site, but now that the bank owns the property there's no guarantee what will happen next.

