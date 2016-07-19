FunTime USA set to move forward

The process of bringing FunTime USA to the corner of Hwy. 90 and Cowan Road is about to move full steam ahead. (Photo source: WLOX)

The process of bringing FunTime USA to the corner of Hwy. 90 and Cowan Road is about to move full steam ahead.

With a 4-3 vote on Tuesday, Gulfport City Council members turned down an appeal by residents in the neighboring Georgia Place community that would have stopped the amusement park from moving forward.

A large group of those residents spoke out against the development, saying the noise and traffic is something they don't want so close to them.

"If you're in your back yard with a glass of whine and on your deck wanting to enjoy your quiet life style in your neighborhood, that's going to cease the day they are able to be granted a permit," Gulfport resident Mike Marshall said.

FunTime USA planner Rafe O'Neal said with the all clear given by city council, he's now shooting for an opening date in the spring of next year.

"We are now in a position to move the project forward and start our final design and engineering phase and then in the late fall start construction," O'Neal said.

The park developers said they plan to put up a wall between the park and neighborhood to block noise.

Other hurdles remain to clear for FunTime USA like approval from several government agencies including FEMA.

