Gulf Coast Realtor Association awards $18,000 to nonprofits

Two Mississippi coast organizations received big checks Tuesday. The Gulf Coast Association of Realtors donated two checks, each for $9,000. One check went to the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast. The other to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The funds were raised from last month's Gulf Coast Wine and Beer Festival.

"It's a great feeling anytime you can help people. The Gulf Coast Association of Realtors is involved in the local community and we want to at all times be looking for ways that we can reach out to the community and help benefit and lift everybody up," said Gulf Coast Realtor Association President Gerard Maher.

In September, the organization plans to present another check to the Boys and Girls Club and to an undetermined charity.

