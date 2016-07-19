Pascagoula approves to-go cup zone; Food tax vote set for August - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pascagoula approves to-go cup zone; Food tax vote set for August

The new law will only apply to businesses within downtown entertainment districts. (Photo source: WLOX News) The new law will only apply to businesses within downtown entertainment districts. (Photo source: WLOX News)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

By the end of the summer, it may cost you a bit more to dine out in Pascagoula, but at least you'll be able to take your drink with you. 
Tuesday night, the Pascagoula city council approved a entertainment district where to-go cups are allowed. 

The "to-go cup" bill went into effect in Mississippi at the start of July, after it was signed into law by Governor Phil Bryant. It allows for restaurant and bar patrons to take alcoholic drinks out of the business in disposable cups, but only in areas designated by individual cities. 

Also at Tuesday night's meeting, the city council unanimously adopted a resolution calling for a referendum on a Prepared Food Tax. That vote will take place August 30, 2016. 

