Back-to-school preparations stir up excitement, nerves

"It's very exciting. Even though this is my 22nd year to teach, I'm just as filled with butterflies as I was the first year," said Art Teacher Amy Rodriguez. (Photo source: WLOX)

The summer break is coming to an end for students across South Mississippi. Online school registration is underway. On Tuesday, the Jackson County School District started on-campus registration.

"Oh, my God. I'm so freaking excited! I can't wait for them to go back to school. They eat me out of house and home. I'm poor right now because of them," said Daisy Thomas with a big laugh.

Thomas couldn't wait for school registration to start in St. Martin. Her sons, however, didn't seem so enthusiastic.

When asked how excited they are about going back to school, both Aaron Watkins and his brother Stephen Watkins replied, "Not really. I just want to get in and get out."

Like it or not, the first day of school is about two weeks away. That's why parents are lining-up this week to show proof of residency, learn bus and lunch numbers, and get a reminder about school rules.

"They have it nice and organized, so it hasn't been too hard," said Erika Beck, who is registering three of her children. For her, back is school is a bittersweet time.

"It's mixed feelings. They're gone all day so I miss them, but I'm excited for them," said Beck.

Her son Ezra is starting fourth grade at St. Martin Upper Elementary.

"I'm excited to meet new friends. I'm a little shy. I'm a little scared to go though and I'm excited to meet our new teachers," said Ezra.

Even teachers are feeling the jitters.

"It's very exciting. Even though this is my 22nd year to teach, I'm just as filled with butterflies as I was the first year," said Art Teacher Amy Rodriguez.

With teachers preparing their classrooms, and parents getting the paperwork out of the way, families can now focus on getting their children geared up for school.

"I get them excited by the shopping and stuff, letting them pick out whatever they want for school. I'm so excited, man you just don't know how happy I am with school starting soon," said Thomas.

"I've been excited to go to school. My birthday is also in the school year, so I think the school year's going to be really fun," said Ezra.

Registration continues Wednesday and Jackson County students return to school on August 4.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.