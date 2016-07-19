Gulfport capital murder case headed to a grand jury

After spending more than a year behind bars in New Mexico, Gulfport capital murder suspect D’Juan Holloway just returned to Mississippi in May. (Photo source: WLOX)

D’Juan Holloway’s capital murder will be heard by a grand jury. Tuesday morning, a judge determined investigators have enough probable cause to have a grand jury review the case.

Harrison County prosecuting attorney Herman Cox told WLOX News Now he entered 11 photos into evidence at this morning's hearing, pictures that show what happened before and during the January 2015 shooting death of Ray Howze. Cox said the pictures clearly show Holloway, "was shooting at him. He needed a car. He was carjacking."

Prosecutors say Holloway fired six shots toward Howze. Three of those 45 caliber bullets hit the teenage victim.

Cox said the pictures include an image of Holloway picking up his paycheck four hours before shooting. An hour after he got his check, Holloway was reportedly seen at a nearby store. In both pictures, the prosecuting attorney said the capital murder suspect has on a red hoodie and a baseball cap, the same clothing he’s wearing when he reportedly killed Howze.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.