Gas pipeline hit, roads closed north of Diamondhead

A 6-inch gas pipeline was hit by a work crew Tuesday afternoon, causing officials to close 16th Section Road and Edwin Ladner Road off Kiln Delisle Road.

Officials with the Department of Environmental Quality and Harrison County Fire and sheriff's deputies are all on the scene working to fix the problem. There are homes in the area, but at noon no evacuations had been ordered or expected.

