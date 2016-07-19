WATCH NOW ON GMM: New details released about Pulse nightclub shooter

New documents show the gunman open fired at a Florida nightclub was repeatedly harassed for being Muslim at his job. Omar Mateen claims people who worked at the court house where he was a security guard constantly taunted him. Tune in to Good Morning Mississippi right now to find out what Mateen did in retaliation.

