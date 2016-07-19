Lucedale family says service dog for quadriplegic daughter was stolen

The joys of owning a new dog quickly turned into sadness for one Lucedale family. They said their pooch was stolen last Friday night from a home in Hurley.

Rory was undergoing training to become a service dog for 19-year-old Claire Persons, who is a quadriplegic. The teen's father Russell Persons is calling this devastating, especially since this K-9 was going to replace his daughter's service dog that died from an illness.

"She's been through 27 surgeries and scheduled to have more to come up during the year. And the idea of having a dog, something that she could hold onto, that she could love, and to have it snatched away, it's just so unfair," said Russell Persons.

Persons is asking anyone with any information about Rory to come forward. Rory is described as a 16-week-old, male, red, Golden Retriever.

Persons is offering a $100 reward for the safe return of Rory, no questions asked. Call 601-530-3240 if you have any information.

