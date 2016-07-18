Pitching was the name of the game in the Barons 2-0 win over the Shuckers on Monday

The Biloxi Shuckers held their second annual job fair Saturday at MGM Park. (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)

The Biloxi Shuckers(48-46) haven't been hitting the ball consistently during the second half of the Southern League and that was true Monday night in a game that featured two pitchers who were outstanding.

The Barons(41-54) broke through for two runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat the Shuckers who failed to produce a run.

You can attribute the lack of success at the plate to Birmingham pitcher James Dykstra and relief pitcher Brian Clark.

Dykstra pitched 7 inning of scoreless baseball and gave up only 3 hits with 3 base-on-balls and 8 strikeouts. Brian Clark got the save. He pitched hit less baseball for two innings with 1 strikeout.

Eddy Alvarez got the job at the plate for the Barons with a two run hit in the top of the eighth inning off Shuckers reliever Taylor Scott(L, 1-1).

Brooks Hall was outstanding for Biloxi. He pitched 7 innings of scoreless baseball. He gave up only 2 hits, walked a batter and struck out 8 Barons. Hall pitched no-hit ball for five innings.

Garrett Cooper, Nick Ramirez and Angel Ortega had the only hits on the night for Biloxi.

The Shuckers fall to 9 and 15 in the second half of the Southern League.

Biloxi will have an off-day on Tuesday and will travel to Pensacola beginning a five-game road series on Wednesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Prayers go out to Shuckers pitcher Brandon Woodruff. His brother Blake Woodruff was involved in an ATV accident outside of Tupelo on Thursday. The 28-year-old Woodruff died on Friday from injuries he received in the accident.

Blake was buried on Monday in Baldwyn, Mississippi.

On Monday Brandon was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week.

