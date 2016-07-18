Law enforcement officers participate in summer camp for kids

About 30 students are accepted into the camp each summer. (Image Source: WLOX News)

These are some of the character words the students learn during the camp. (Image Source: WLOX News)

For a few weeks each summer, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department take a break from patrolling the streets and get in the classrooms. The program is called Brave Camp. It's about character building, but right now it's more important than ever to give kids a good perception of law enforcement.

"With kids you can help shape them and make them realize there is something more so that they don't get to that point where there's no coming back," said Deputy Mark Laville with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Each week, the children focus on a different word like compassion, respect, honesty, loyalty, responsibility, determination and this week, courage.

"I think what we're learning right now with courage to not be afraid of people to stand up to people you've been afraid of a long time," said Maci Lowery.

"It's to not be afraid to do stuff and to have determination," said Mara Lowery.

This is Deputy Richard Brece's first year participating in the camp. For him, it's a chance for law enforcement to make a good first impression on our youth.

"Try to show a different view than just what they have in the neighborhood or what their friends are saying and try to give them an opinion and a view from our point," said Brece.

Deputy Laville, who's a veteran with the program, feels that helping build good character in our youth is a fundamental part of his oath to serve the community.

"It's just kind of a different responsibility we take on as police officers. You know, do we do the prevention or do we do the reaction? And right now we're working on the prevention part of it," said Laville.

The program accepts about 30 kids each summer.

