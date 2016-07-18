Group of Gulfport moms show appreciation to police

A group of Gulfport moms and their kids got together and delivered wagons filled with chips, cookies and drinks to Gulfport Police officers on Monday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Following the shooting deaths of police officers in Baton Rouge and Dallas, many people are stepping up and providing acts of kindness for law enforcement.

A group of Gulfport moms and their kids got together and delivered wagons filled with chips, cookies and drinks to police officers on Monday. The children dressed up like first responders and made pictures for the officers. It was all to show their thanks to who they call local heroes.

"We just want them to know that we care about what they're doing," said Gulfport resident Laurie McGuire. "We're here to support them. We know that they're protecting us every day, our homes, our business and our children. We want them to know that we recognize that."

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania greeted the group of well wishers outside of police headquarters.

"We have been overwhelmed with support and it just continues and continues," said Papania. "We as a community need to embrace that and quit trying to make a national story fit here."

The group organized the goodie bag delivery using text messages with their friends.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.