GPD chief: 'While you sit and hope, we go out and act' - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

GPD chief: 'While you sit and hope, we go out and act'

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
In a post to the Gulfport Police Department's Facebook page Monday, Chief Leonard Papania called it "insanity" to collectively vilify those who wear the badge. (Photo source: WLOX) In a post to the Gulfport Police Department's Facebook page Monday, Chief Leonard Papania called it "insanity" to collectively vilify those who wear the badge. (Photo source: WLOX)
Monday, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania told kids at Viking Village Camp that law enforcement officers will always be there to protect them. (Photo source: Facebook) Monday, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania told kids at Viking Village Camp that law enforcement officers will always be there to protect them. (Photo source: Facebook)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania has some strong words for those who want to paint police officers as the bad guys. In a post to the Gulfport Police Department's Facebook page Monday, Papania called it "insanity" to collectively vilify those who wear the badge. 

"We exist because society can not remedy its own problems," Chief Papania wrote. "You call us when your neighbor's dog barks, when your eight year old doesn't want to go to school, when you see something suspicious, when someone is violent, whenever you need something that goes beyond your own ability or courage. And what do we do; we show up. When you call, we don't ask your sexual preference, we don't ask your color, we don't ask who you voted for, we don't ask do you like us, we just show up and help you."

Since the deadly attacks on officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge, there has been an outpouring of support for law enforcement from people all across the country. But there has also been a lot of discussion about the excessive use of force, and profiling by some officers. Chief Papania has his own critique of those who want to second guess the decision making skills of police. 

"While you sit and hope, we go out and act and do. Complaining or offering your thoughts in social media just clogs the airways and fuels the media for another story. Holding signs and marching last for the day. For once, why don't you do what we have done for so long, find some courage and go out into our community and make a difference. Teach a kid to read, help an elderly person do their daily task, pick up trash in you neighborhood, help someone, anyone," he wrote. "We are not going away, we have sworn an oath that even covers dealing with you on your worst day. We did not get into this job because we wanted our community to love us. We got into it to protect our community."

The chief ended his post by saying real change in our communities requires courage, honesty, integrity, compassion, loyalty and honor. 

"When you meet these standards that we live by, change for the good will be the easiest thing you ever did."

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly