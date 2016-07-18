Gulfport Police explorers more determined than ever to serve

A group of 10 Gulfport Police explorers returned home Monday afternoon from a 10 day national competition in Arizona. And they brought home a large second place trophy. (Photo source: WLOX)

A group of 10 Gulfport Police explorers returned home Monday afternoon from a 10 day national competition in Arizona. And they brought home a large second place trophy.

These young people are the next generation of law enforcement. And if you think the tragic headlines from Dallas and Baton Rouge discourage them from becoming police officers, think again. The news has actually made most of them more determined than ever to try and make a positive difference.

They've learned about the importance of teamwork and communication and leadership. And they are anxious to put those skills to work as they pursue a career which will enable them to "protect and serve".

They are fine examples of young people with strong character and a desire to make a positive difference in their communities and in this world.

