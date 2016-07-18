Have you seen this man?

Biloxi police need your help. Have you seen the man in the surveillance photo? Officers want to question him regarding credit card fraud which they say happened at Edgewater Mall.

Police say the suspect was driving a blue car. If you recognize the man or the car, call Biloxi police at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

