Witness: Driver escaped from big rig fire

An 18 wheeler is on fire at the intersection of Highways 49 and 53 in Gulfport. (Photo source: Brandon Ehrenzeller)

An 18 wheeler is on fire at the intersection of Highways 49 and 53 in Gulfport. These pictures sent to WLOX by a viewer show the fire around noon Monday. Another witness told WLOX that the driver was out of the truck, and appeared fine.

Traffic is backed up quite a bit, so drivers who can avoid this area should do so while emergency crews work to contain the blaze.

