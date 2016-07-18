Black funeral directors sue Harrison Co. coroner claiming discri - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Black funeral directors sue Harrison Co. coroner claiming discrimination

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
A group of funeral directors is suing Harrison County's coroner accusing him of steering the county’s morgue, cremation, and burial business to white-owned funeral homes for the last 20 years. (Photo source: WLOX) A group of funeral directors is suing Harrison County's coroner accusing him of steering the county’s morgue, cremation, and burial business to white-owned funeral homes for the last 20 years. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A group of funeral directors is suing Harrison County's coroner accusing him of steering the county’s morgue, cremation, and burial business to white-owned funeral homes for the last 20 years. The suit also claims Coroner Gary Hargrove has refused to allow African American-owned funeral homes to handle the bodies of white decedents. 

Since Harrison County does not have a morgue, whenever a death affecting the public occurs, the coroner selects a funeral home to remove the body. In addition to removals, funeral homes also provide what are known as "pauper's burials" or "pauper's cremations" when a person dies and remains unidentified, or their body isn't claimed by relatives. All these services are paid for using county funds, and the funeral home that gets the business is determined by the coroner. 

Lawyers say they have obtained records from Harrison County showing almost All of the county’s funeral-related funds were spent with local white-owned funeral homes. Even though African American funeral directors were equally positioned to provide services, Hargrove almost never used them. 

"Coroner Hargrove has abused his office and the county taxpayers, black and white, by depriving black-owned businesses of an equal shot at county contracts and the considerable revenue over the years that such business would generate," said Steve Art, one of the attorneys for the black funeral directors.

"We are a family-owned business, serving our community for decades, as are All of the other black-owned businesses involved in this lawsuit," said Rev. Eddie Hartwell, owner of Hartwell Mortuaries. "We pay taxes, we participate in making our community a better place for All, regardless of race. We just want the simple fairness that our leaders have deprived us of for decades."

The federal lawsuit was filed Monday, and also names the Harrison County Board of Supervisors as a defendant. Read the full 23-page lawsuit here>> http://bit.ly/29H21ic

WLOX News Now reached out to Coroner Gary Hargrove for his reaction to the lawsuit, but he declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly