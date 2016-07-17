Jackson County Sheriff, residents react to Baton Rouge shooting

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says recent violence against law enforcement adds another threat that officers have to be aware of while doing their already dangerous jobs.

Sunday morning's shooting of six police officers in Baton Rouge gives his deputies even more reason to take extra precautions while they do their day-to-day duties. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has had several meetings about recent incidents.

Ezell says while he's sure his officers are well prepared, he's still concerned.

"What I think is that the people that are doing these things are, they're bad. You know, they are criminals and doing these kinds of things to make things worse. Yes, can we improve relations? Yes, we need to all take a look at some of the things we do and that's going on. Bu,t you know, the people that are just murdering people, those folks are beyond rehabilitation in my opinion," said Ezell.

Ezell says he is praying for improved relations and understanding.

Jackson County residents are also reacting to the shooting.

“You never know. With all this going on, officers are gonna be on alert. They’re gonna be nervous and scared every time they stop someone. So either way it goes, I’d rather be at the house. It’s really unsafe to be out in the street really,” said Dominick Barlow.

Others have a common theme for how to keep police violence from escalating.

“The only answer I would have is we just need to get on our knees and pray for peace and inclusion and for love and just be Christians,” said Gayden Harper.

Felicia Green added, “We all need to generate pack to the word love. Love is understanding and we all need to love each other. It doesn't matter what color you are - if you're black, blue, white, purple, or green, we need to go back to love, this is a crying shame."

