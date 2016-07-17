Aqua Massage theft suspect remains on the run; police release additional footage

The suspect was last seen in a red Ford Mustang with black racing stripes. (Photo source: BPD)

The woman was seen walking around the machine before taking the wallet. (Photo source: Surveillance footage, Aqua Massage)

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public's help in identify a suspect accused of stealing from an Edgewater Mall customer.

In a video shared on the BPD Facebook page, a woman can be seen taking a wallet from an Aqua Massage machine on July 15, shortly before 5 p.m.

The woman is seen walking around the machine for two to three minutes before grabbing the wallet and leaving.

In a July 21 update from officials, the victim's credit card was used to make purchases at two other locations on July 15.

The suspect was wearing a fitted white dress and carrying a large, tan and brown purse. In new surveillance footage sent by police, the suspect was seen with a man wearing a red and gray shirt.

The suspect was last seen in a red Ford Mustang with black racing stripes. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call BPD at 228-392-0641, or submit a tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

