Gulfport church holds prayer rally in Gulfport

Protesters weren't the only ones to show up at Jones Park on Saturday.

About 40 members of the Faith Baptist Church in Gulfport attended a prayer rally prior to the Black Lives Matter event. Afterward, some church members stayed behind holding a large wooden cross along Hwy. 90.

The members stood along the road for about an hour as several drivers passing by honked their horns in approval.

The church members also brought what they called a powerful message to the days events.

"We wanted others to see that we can come together as a group. That we can come together and we can pray and see the Lord because that's what our country needs. It needs healing," said Dan Carr Jr., Assistant Pastor

Church leaders say they may hold additional prayer rallies in the park in the future.

