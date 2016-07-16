Exit Realty holds donation drive for Habitat for Humanity - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Exit Realty holds donation drive for Habitat for Humanity

The donation drive collected money and goods on behalf of Habitat for Humanity. (Photo source: WLOX News) The donation drive collected money and goods on behalf of Habitat for Humanity. (Photo source: WLOX News)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Saturday, Exit Realty hosted a donation drive accepting monetary and material items on behalf of Habitat for Humanity.  

"The material donations will be used to stock our Restore, which is a thrift store for household items that we are looking to open up in the next few months," said Habitat for Humanity Building Manager, Lindsay Avery. "Any monetary donation that is made out here today will be matched by Exit international" 

The donation drive was held in Ocean Springs and Gulfport. 

"I feel blessed as a realtor knowing that the one thing I'm good at, that I love more than anything, I can help pay it back and give it to someone who needs it," said real estate agent Kerri Nettles. 

Even though the drive was held outside in hot weather, organizers say the heat really didn't matter. A water bounce house was placed right outside the drive to keep children cool. There was also a hot dog stand for those donating materials.

"We're keeping cool, they've got some fans on us, some nice refreshments, so they're keeping us cool for sure," said Beth King, Exit representative. 

Drive donation organizers are hoping to continue the drive in 2017.

"It's absolutely incredible to be able to do this for the community, and the local community as well. We're able to give back and pay it forward," said Avery. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

