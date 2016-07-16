The Saturday Night Out Forecast

It has been a hot Saturday across South Mississippi as temperatures have risen into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Luckily there were some showers north of I-10 to help deliver a brief cool down for some.

Tonight, the forecast is looking great for those who like to get out for there Saturday evenings.

If fishing is your forte, the Floundometer is all of the way up, meaning that the flounder gigging should be great this evening. We will have a rising tide, warm water with high salinity, and just a light chop on the water to help work in your favor.

The moon will be bright overhead and does not set until 4:05 a.m., which may work slightly against you. If live music and food is more your style the forecast is looking great for that as well.

Areas closer to the water will have a light breeze with a gorgeous moon overhead, making for a nice evening along the water.

Temperatures will be in the 80s, cooling to the 70s if you will be out late for this evening under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

Rain chances are expected to be slim to none soon after sunset, which occurs at 7:59 p.m..

If you will be headed to bed early, tomorrow morning is looking nice for a run, with just a slight chance for a few showers and temperatures in the mid 70s.

By the time we move to around the brunch hours our rain chances will go up slightly, but the higher rain chances will be for areas north of I-10.

The heat may be a little much at times, with temperatures into the lower 90s in the early afternoon and a heat index near 100 degrees.

If you have any plans for your Sunday afternoon be sure to stay updated with the WLOX First Alert Weather App, as it will show you exactly where those afternoon "pop-up" showers and thunderstorms will be.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.