Former Mississippi State football player Chris Smith shot, killed

According to WTOK-TV, Meridian police confirmed that former Mississippi State football player Chris Smith was shot and killed in Meridian Friday night.

Smith was 26 years old.

Smith, who played football at Meridian High School before attending MSU, played wide receiver for the Bulldogs from 2009-12. His best output on the football field was during his senior season when he set career-highs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (564) along with two touchdowns.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Chris," Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. "Our entire Mississippi State family mourns his loss. Chris was an important part of our first recruiting class and helped set the foundation for our success. He was a terrific teammate and his work ethic was impeccable.

"He earned his way onto the field as a true freshman in 2009 and later received his degree from Mississippi State. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family and friends."

WTOK also reported that Meridian police are still searching for a suspect.

Smith's former teammates in Starkville took to social media to express their thoughts, including Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

R.I.P Chris Smith one of the hardest workers I've every played with man. Man life is to short. Prayer for your kids an family big homie.???????? — Darius slay (@_bigplayslay23) July 16, 2016

Ocean Springs grad Joe Morrow was Smith's teammate from 2011-12.

#LongLiveCSmith....say what up to Daegan for me.... Love you man.. #resteasy — Joe Morrow (@joemorrow1616) July 16, 2016

Rest easy 8... — Vick Ballard (@VickBallard) July 16, 2016

It's the second time in less than a year that a former Mississippi State football player has passed away. Keith Joseph Sr., who played in Starkville from 1989-92, was killed in a car accident along with his son Keith Jr., who would've been a sophomore for the Bulldogs during the 2016 season.

