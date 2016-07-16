United Way kicks off annual school supply donation campaign

Last year, decorated displays resembling school busses were placed at three Walmart stores to accept school supplies. (Photo source: WLOX)

Adding a few extra items to your next shopping list could have a big impact on your community.

Saturday, the United Way for Jackson & George Counties kicked off its "Stuff the Bus" school supply campaign. The agency is partnering with area Walmarts, Singing River Federal Credit Union, and Pascagoula Office Depot to make sure all children have what they need for the next school year.

"There are many children whose families may not be able to provide everything their child needs for school and many teachers reach deep into their pockets each year in an attempt to provide for those children," said Carolyn Moore, Chief Executive Officer for United Way for Jackson and George Counties. "This is our way to step up to help our community."

Moore said they're challenging the community to rally friends, co-workers and neighbors to collect the following items:

Crayola crayons (24 count)

Crayola markers (8 count)

Dry erase markers (4 count)

Colored pencils

#2 pencils

Post-it notes

Folders with horizontal pockets

Notebook paper (wide-ruled)

Spiral notebooks

Pink erasers

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes (Clorox)

Facial tissues (individual pkgs)

Ziploc bags (quart and gallon)

These items can be dropped off at any Jackson and George County Walmart, Office Depot, or Singing River Federal Credit Union location. Supplies will be collected through the end of July.

Singing River Federal Credit Union will be the point of distribution. School representatives from the Jackson and George County school districts will pick up their school supplies from Singing River Federal Credit Union on Hwy 63 on Tuesday, August 02, 2016.

"The Stuff the Bus school supply drive is about helping all children in the local community start school with the confidence they need. It’s about bringing a smile to the faces of both students and parents. It’s about helping every child succeed," Moore said.

Navigator Credit Union and Singing River Federal Credit Union serve as sponsors for Stuff the Bus. The employees of Ingalls Shipbuilding will also conduct their own school supply drive benefiting United Way’s Stuff the Bus campaign.

