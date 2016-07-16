Hot and dry July so far, headed for more heat

As we get closer to the heart of the summer season, the heat will crank up again across the South by midweek.

A heat wave is expected during the upcoming week as a high pressure ridge takes over the Plains and South.

With the month halfway over, July so far has been hotter and drier than normal for much of South Mississippi.

In Biloxi, we've received less than a half-inch of rain so far this month. That is only about six percent of July's normal total rainfall.

Month's halfway over & we've barely had any rain! July is typically Biloxi's rainiest month of the year. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/FNFXxMqfHV — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 15, 2016

July so far has been drier than normal for much of South MS, especially south of I-10. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/FVnagzEYyi — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 15, 2016

"We only have about two weeks to make up over 90 percent of this month's rainfall to be close to normal," WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams pointed out. "And a less rainy pattern could be setting up for the upcoming week thanks to an expected high pressure ridge across the Plains and South."

Forecasters say that high pressure is expected to cause a heat wave during the upcoming week, sending afternoon temperatures into the mid 90s across parts of South Mississippi.

Biloxi has been warmer than normal this month mainly thanks nighttime temperatures refusing to cool down. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/gwCeU0qsm1 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 16, 2016

"And with the first half of the month already warmer than normal, any incoming heat wave will only add to our summer sizzle," said Williams.

