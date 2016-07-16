Hot and dry July so far, headed for more heat - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
With the month halfway over, July so far has been hotter and drier than normal for much of South Mississippi.

In Biloxi, we've received less than a half-inch of rain so far this month. That is only about six percent of July's normal total rainfall. 

"We only have about two weeks to make up over 90 percent of this month's rainfall to be close to normal," WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams pointed out. "And a less rainy pattern could be setting up for the upcoming week thanks to an expected high pressure ridge across the Plains and South."

Forecasters say that high pressure is expected to cause a heat wave during the upcoming week, sending afternoon temperatures into the mid 90s across parts of South Mississippi.

"And with the first half of the month already warmer than normal, any incoming heat wave will only add to our summer sizzle," said Williams.

