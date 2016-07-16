Back the Blue breakfast supports law enforcement

Turnout was slow at first, but as word spread, more officers and firefighters stopped by for a breakfast snack and some conversation. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Beneath a banner reading "Back the Blue", Biloxi resident Steve Gunn served breakfast to police officers and firefighters Saturday morning.

Gunn says that more than ever, public safety workers need to know they are respected and appreciated.

“We've got Chick-Fil-A biscuits, sausage biscuits and hot beignets, cold Gatorade, cold water,” said Steve Gunn, as he greeted a group of Biloxi firefighters.

Gunn wanted to do something special for law enforcement and public safety workers. A Saturday morning breakfast seemed just the thing to say "thank you".

“In light of what's been going on in our nation, I just thought it was a good idea to show law enforcement that we care about them as a community and that we appreciate them, and just to stand behind them,” Gunn said.

Turnout was slow at first, but as word spread, more officers and firefighters stopped by for a breakfast snack and some conversation.

“They're out to protect us. So, it's a number one priority for me to show support for their jobs and respect them,” said Madison Shank, Gunn’s niece, who helped with the serving.

The weekend breakfast is the latest in a series of people and businesses in South Mississippi who are extending kindness and support to local law enforcement.

“They have a real tough job and it's getting tougher. I think you should respect law. Again, they're out there to protect us. They respect all people. They try to help everyone. I don't think they look at color. When there's a call, they show up. When gunshots ring out, they run towards the problem. We all run away,” said Gunn.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.