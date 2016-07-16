WATCH LIVE: Trump introduces Pence as VP choice

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will introduce Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate Saturday morning at 10am. You can watch the announcement live on WLOX.com. Mobile users can also watch the live stream here>> http://abcn.ws/29LNL69

Pence is known as a conservative with governing experience inside and outside of Washington.

The news conference is taking place at a midtown Manhattan hotel. It's considered an unofficial kickoff event to the Republican National Convention, which will open Monday in Cleveland.

