Biloxi man offers biscuits and appreciation to public safety workers

Gunn received donations from various businesses and offered hot coffee and biscuits, Gatorade and water. (Photo source: WLOX)

Steve Gunn of Biloxi set up a small tent across from the Biloxi Public Safety headquarters on this Saturday morning and offer free breakfast to police officers, firefighters and public safety employees. (Photo source: WLOX)

Steve Gunn of Biloxi wanted to do his part to show support for law enforcement during a time when that profession faces the growing challenge of a tension filled world. So he decided to set up a small tent across from the Biloxi Public Safety headquarters on this Saturday morning and offer free breakfast to police officers, firefighters and public safety employees.

"When shots are fired, police officers run toward that gunfire," said Gunn, "And firefighters run toward a burning house."

Gunn received donations from various businesses and offered hot coffee and biscuits, Gatorade and water. The turnout was slow at first, but as word spread, Biloxi police officers arrived, and then two groups of firefighters.

Gunn said it's not about how many people show up, it's about the effort and letting public safety employees know they are appreciated for all they do.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.