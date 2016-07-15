Berberet's eighth-inning homer gives Biloxi another comeback win - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Berberet's eighth-inning homer gives Biloxi another comeback win over Birmingham

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Parker Berberet had just one hit in 18 at-bats coming into the Biloxi Shuckers' game with the Birmingham Barons Friday night.

It's time to update that to three in 21.

Berberet's go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning helped the Shuckers to a 4-3 win over the Barons and their first three-game winning streak in more than a month.

The Shuckers also scored more than three runs for the first time in 11 games. Javier Betancourt helped get them there with an RBI single in the second inning, while Gabriel Noriega's third homer of the season in the fourth pushed Biloxi to a 2-0 lead after four innings.

The Barons took the lead after a solo homer by Eddy Alvarez in the sixth and a two-run single from Trey Michalczewski in the top of the eighth.

After Berberet's blast, Stephen Kohlscheen struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth to tally his 10th save of the season.

For a second consecutive night, the Shuckers rallied past the Barons in the late innings. Biloxi was trailing 2-0 in the eighth Thursday night before winning in walkoff fashion in the ninth to give manager Mike Guerrero his 1,000th career managerial win.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly