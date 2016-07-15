Berberet's eighth-inning homer gives Biloxi another comeback win over Birmingham

Parker Berberet had just one hit in 18 at-bats coming into the Biloxi Shuckers' game with the Birmingham Barons Friday night.

It's time to update that to three in 21.

Berberet's go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning helped the Shuckers to a 4-3 win over the Barons and their first three-game winning streak in more than a month.

The Shuckers also scored more than three runs for the first time in 11 games. Javier Betancourt helped get them there with an RBI single in the second inning, while Gabriel Noriega's third homer of the season in the fourth pushed Biloxi to a 2-0 lead after four innings.

The Barons took the lead after a solo homer by Eddy Alvarez in the sixth and a two-run single from Trey Michalczewski in the top of the eighth.

After Berberet's blast, Stephen Kohlscheen struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth to tally his 10th save of the season.

For a second consecutive night, the Shuckers rallied past the Barons in the late innings. Biloxi was trailing 2-0 in the eighth Thursday night before winning in walkoff fashion in the ninth to give manager Mike Guerrero his 1,000th career managerial win.

