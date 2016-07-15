Jackson County child thanks first responders

In light of recent of events in Dallas where five police officers were killed, people across the country are reaching out to support law enforcement.

Within the last week, countless residents have donated food, supplies and given a simple 'Thank you' to police precincts around the Coast. While all have been appreciated, a little boy named Bentley got a special reaction out of a Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputy.

According to a Facebook post by Tracie Meaut, she and her son stood at the Latimer Community Center on July 12 with signs bearing the messages "One Nation under God", and "Thank you to all first responders." Although she says they only had about 80 percent response from those who passed, several stopped to thank the pint-sized advocate; including Deputy Hope Manning.

In response to the video Tracie posted, Manning wrote, "Sorry about my being so emotional, but this meant so very much to me. To know that I'm still touching young lives, and the people I serve, means the world to me. Your son is so precious, and he touched my heart. Again thank you, and thank you for allowing me to meet Bentley."

Tracie says she is proud of her son for making a difference.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.