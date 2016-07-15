Ole Miss STEM camp gives girls hands-on experience

The goal of the week-long summer camp is to develop students love of STEM degrees. (Photo source: University of Mississippi)

With women making up just 24 percent of the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workforce, providing hands-on opportunities for students is key to getting girls interested in STEM field degrees.

In Oxford, that's exactly what leaders are doing this summer during the University of Mississippi's STEM Camp for Girls.

The goal of the week-long summer camp is to develop students love of science, technology, engineering, and math with activities such as popsicle towers and earthquake simulators.

Additionally, girls in grades in 6 - 8 have the opportunity to hear real live experiences from women who work in STEM fields.

The final camp runs July 18 - 22. According to the program's website, registration is $175 for commuters and $285 for residential students. For more information, visit www.outreach.olemiss.edu/stemcamp/, call 662-915-7621, or email summeracademy@olemiss.edu.

