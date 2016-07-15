Man, juvenile accused of stealing gun from Gautier police officer's car

A gun that was stolen from a Gautier police officer's vehicle has now been safely recovered.

Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon Quinn and a juvenile burglarized the officer's vehicle in St. Martin earlier this month. They're accused of stealing a 12-gauge shotgun and a ballistic vest.

The investigation into the burglary of a St. Martin restaurant led police to the gun and vest.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Sicily’s Pizza was burglarized on July 12. A 17-year-old was arrested in relation to that burglary. Deputies were also able to recover a laptop computer stolen from a Melon Dr. home on July 9.

Ezell said deputies executed a search warrant on a Melon Dr. home Thursday, and that’s were investigators found the gun, ballistic vest and items stolen from the pizza restaurant.

Joshua Antonio Patrick, 19, and a second juvenile were arrested and charged with the Sicily’s burglary and a break in on a home on Oak Cove in St. Martin.

Quinn faces two counts of burglary and he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Ezell said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

