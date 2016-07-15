Officers honored at BPD awards ceremony - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Officers honored at BPD awards ceremony

The Biloxi Police Department's Quarterly awards ceremony was an opportunity to honor and recognize those who go the extra mile to protect and serve. (Photo source: WLOX News) The Biloxi Police Department's Quarterly awards ceremony was an opportunity to honor and recognize those who go the extra mile to protect and serve. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (AP) -

A ceremony was held in Biloxi on Friday to shed light on officers who excel in the line of duty. 

"When someone goes beyond what their job description is, and puts more effort into it, we felt the need to point it out," said Biloxi Police Chief, John Miller. 

The Biloxi Police Department's Quarterly awards ceremony was an opportunity to honor and recognize those who go the extra mile to protect and serve. 

"We had two life saving awards," said Chief Miller. "One was a fireman with the Biloxi Fire Department who saved the life of one police officer and his entire family."

Off-duty fireman Charlie Hebert and his friend were on a boat ride when he saw an off-duty officer and his family struggling to stay alive after their boat capsized. Herbert says he was simply in the right place at the right time. 

"It's an honor to be able to do something like that, but you get put into that position it's like an instinct act. You pull up on someone, you're gonna do what you can to help somebody. I'm not no hero, the good Lord put us there," said Hebert.

Aside from officers being honored at the ceremony, eight new officers were sworn in.

"We swore them in today and naturally, that's a family event. Their family members were here. We certainly appreciate them coming out and supporting the decision that their loved one has made to be a police officer," said Miller. 

Awards were also given to Officer of the Month and Officer of the Quarter. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

