Two more sections of the Mississippi Sound not safe for swimming

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

There are two more sections of the Mississippi Sound you don't want to swim in this weekend. Friday the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued water contact advisories for Gulfport East Beach from Tegarden eastward to Anniston Avenue and for Biloxi East Beach from Dukate eastward to Kuhn Street.

That's in addition to four other sections of water that remain under water contact advisories MDEQ issued earlier. They are for Lakeshore Beach from Silver Slipper Casino eastward to Poinset, Pass Christian Central Beach from Henderson Avenue to Heirn Avenue, Shearwater Beach from Weeks Bayou eastward to Ashley, and Pascagoula Beach west from Oliver eastward to Westwood.

MDEQ warns if you swim in these parts of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick. 

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for human contact again.

