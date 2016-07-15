Multiple crashes create traffic quagmire on I-10

Multiple wrecks have created a traffic nightmare on Interstate 10 in Jackson County. Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins tells us emergency crews are responding to at least five crashes on the interstate.

Elkins said there are three crash scenes westbound between mile markers 65 and 55 and two more near the Hwy. 609 exit.

USE CAUTION ON WET ROADS!!!! 3 Accidents on I10 WB 65MM 61MM and 55MM lanes are blocked at the 55MM! 2 Accidents on MS 609 near I10 — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) July 15, 2016

A tweet from MHP Troop K urges drivers to use caution when driving on wet road conditions.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.