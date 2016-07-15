Harrison County deputy amazed by prayer encounter - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison County deputy amazed by prayer encounter

A special group prayer at a gas station overnight touched this young man more than you can imagine. (Photo source: WLOX) A special group prayer at a gas station overnight touched this young man more than you can imagine. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A chance encounter at a gas station strengthened the faith of a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy and created a moment he'll never forget.

It was a moment so amazing that Deputy Josh Harmon shared a brief video about what happened on Facebook.

The encounter included a brief meeting with a stranger, a simple word of prayer and the encouragement of others.       

“I had one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I hardly ever post anything job related, but this was something I'll remember for the rest of my life, and I had to share it,” said Harmon.

The young deputy was about to begin another overnight shift with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. Like most nights, he stopped at a local gas station.

“Like always, I go there to get my stuff for the night, and this old lady comes up and says, 'Your life matters. Can I pray with you?'  We prayed, and people joined in. It was the most amazing thing,” Harmon recalled. “The most amazing feeling of anyone's life I can imagine. I got to tell you right now. Everything going on in this world right now, for somebody to come up to you like that right there, it completely blew me away.”

Like so many Americans and fellow law enforcers, the tragedy in Dallas, TX, still weighs heavy on his heart.

“I was heartbroken when that happened. I stayed up all night watching the live feed on Fox, and it was horrible. Prayers went out to Dallas. Everyone's prayers went out to Dallas,” said Harmon.

Now, his chance encounter with an unknown woman of faith is fueling positive reaction on social media.

“There's nothing negative. I have not seen one negative comment, one negative post about it. People are, they love it,” Harmon said.

“She wanted to pray for you, for your safety and protection. Of course, with all the violence going on in the world, we need that prayer,” said Harmon’s longtime friend, Brian Higginbotham.

Shortly after his overnight shift ended, Harmon shared his experience with a longtime friend and with his father.

“Shows how much everybody supports our police departments. Harrison County, Ocean Springs police. All of you. We really appreciate everything you all do,” said Rick Harmon.

“I will never forget this. I will remember this for the rest of my life,” said Harmon.

So, how does he cope with the day-to-day stress of being a law enforcement officer in today's uncertain world?

“You pray, you go to work and hopefully, you come home at the end of your shift,” he replied.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly