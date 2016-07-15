Harrison County deputy amazed by prayer encounter

A special group prayer at a gas station overnight touched this young man more than you can imagine. (Photo source: WLOX)

A chance encounter at a gas station strengthened the faith of a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy and created a moment he'll never forget.

It was a moment so amazing that Deputy Josh Harmon shared a brief video about what happened on Facebook.

The encounter included a brief meeting with a stranger, a simple word of prayer and the encouragement of others.

“I had one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I hardly ever post anything job related, but this was something I'll remember for the rest of my life, and I had to share it,” said Harmon.

The young deputy was about to begin another overnight shift with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. Like most nights, he stopped at a local gas station.

“Like always, I go there to get my stuff for the night, and this old lady comes up and says, 'Your life matters. Can I pray with you?' We prayed, and people joined in. It was the most amazing thing,” Harmon recalled. “The most amazing feeling of anyone's life I can imagine. I got to tell you right now. Everything going on in this world right now, for somebody to come up to you like that right there, it completely blew me away.”

Like so many Americans and fellow law enforcers, the tragedy in Dallas, TX, still weighs heavy on his heart.

“I was heartbroken when that happened. I stayed up all night watching the live feed on Fox, and it was horrible. Prayers went out to Dallas. Everyone's prayers went out to Dallas,” said Harmon.

Now, his chance encounter with an unknown woman of faith is fueling positive reaction on social media.

“There's nothing negative. I have not seen one negative comment, one negative post about it. People are, they love it,” Harmon said.

“She wanted to pray for you, for your safety and protection. Of course, with all the violence going on in the world, we need that prayer,” said Harmon’s longtime friend, Brian Higginbotham.

Shortly after his overnight shift ended, Harmon shared his experience with a longtime friend and with his father.

“Shows how much everybody supports our police departments. Harrison County, Ocean Springs police. All of you. We really appreciate everything you all do,” said Rick Harmon.

“I will never forget this. I will remember this for the rest of my life,” said Harmon.

So, how does he cope with the day-to-day stress of being a law enforcement officer in today's uncertain world?

“You pray, you go to work and hopefully, you come home at the end of your shift,” he replied.

