'Creep' charged in Waveland murder investigation

The person accused of killing a man in Waveland was arrested in Metairie, Louisiana, Thursday night.

Waveland Police Chief David Allen said Drew Daniel Bourgeois, 28, who goes by the nickname 'Creep', was arrested after a warrant was signed.

As we've reported, Jeremy Fountain's body was found in a wooded area of the Shoreline Park community Monday afternoon. Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said he died after being shot in the back of the head.

Officials have confirmed Fountain's death could be connected with the murder of one of his friends, a Mississippi native, Matthew Spooner, who was found shot to death July 6 on North Miro Street in New Orleans.

Friends of the victims told WLOX News Now both men were former members of the Simon City Royals gang but most recently were members of the Sip City Royals.

There's no word at this time if Bourgeois is a suspect in Spooner's death.

