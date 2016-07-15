DEVELOPING ON GMM: France attack death toll rises to 84; live reports from Nice right now on GMM

The government of France is declaring three days of national mourning, starting on Saturday, after last night's attack in Nice that left at least 84 people dead. We have live reports from Nice right with the latest overnight information now on Good Morning Mississippi.

