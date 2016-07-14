Ortega's RBI single lifts Shuckers to walkoff win over Barons

Angel Ortega's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning broke a 2-2 tie to help the Biloxi Shuckers to a 3-2 win over the Birmingham Barons Thursday night.

Scoreless through four innings, the first run of the game was scored by Birmingham in the top of the fifth on an RBI double by Eddy Alvarez.

Following Courtney Hawkins' sac fly in the seventh, the Barons led the Shuckers 2-0.

But Biloxi tied it in the eighth after Tyrone Taylor scored on a throwing error, and Garrett Cooper's RBI single allowed Ortega to score run number two.

Angel Ventura earned a no-decision for the Shuckers, giving up one earned run on eight hits and striking out five in as many innings.

Junior Rincon gave up his first earned run at the Double-A level in two innings of relief before Tyler Spurlin's one inning of shutout relief.

Tayler Scott earned his first win of the year after pitching a perfect ninth inning.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.