Faith based film features Coast talent and scenery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Faith based film features Coast talent and scenery

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Filming for the movie "Wildflowers" taking place at the Gautier High School stadium. (Photo source: WLOX News) Filming for the movie "Wildflowers" taking place at the Gautier High School stadium. (Photo source: WLOX News)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

Sure Vision Productions is using South Mississippi for its first full feature film, even shooting scenes at Gautier High School on Wednesday. 

"These kids are breaking up from their graduation. We actually had the opportunity sometime back to come over and actually film the actual graduation. So we could get that footage," said producer Ronnie Blakeney. 

Actor Clyde Garlick is back in his old high school for his role as Shane Garish.

"I actually graduated from the school that we're at right now 10 years ago. So, I feel now there's more of an open window for this type of stuff. So just really grateful to be apart of the process in the beginning," said Garlick. 

In addition to using South Mississippi actors and locations, the film's story was pulled right out of the pages of local author Schledia Phillips' faith based book "Wildflowers".

Hattiesburg actress Mackenzie Brown plays a pivotal role to change the main character's life.

"She tries to minister to this boy who acts up in class, and he's got a bad background and everything," said Brown. 

Perhaps the biggest impact filmmakers want audiences to see is the story's feel good message. 

"The movie will breakthrough and show you that there's some good things that can happen even in some bad circumstances," said Blakeney. 

Filming is set to wrap up in November, and the completion date for the film is expected around the first of 2017. 

On Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. the production company is holding a casting call for children at the Hampton Inn in Moss Point, off Hwy. 63. 

Crews are searching for a boy 8 to 10 years old with dark hair, blue eyes, tan skin tone to play Aster McGrath. 

They are also looking for a girl 6 to 9 years old with brown to dark hair, hazel to light brown eyes, fair skin to play young Eva McGrath, and another girl 4 to 6 years old to play Mackenzie Brown with blonde hair, brown or blue eyes. 

Anyone interested in working in faith based films both on and off the camera should contact Sure Vision Productions at 228-327-1197 or email surevisionproductions@gmail.com.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

