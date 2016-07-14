Waterspout spins up over the bay

Residents living in the Bay St. Louis area witnessed a thunderstorm that produced a waterspout on Thursday morning.

Pass Christian @WLOX viewer just sent us video of this morning's Bay St. Louis waterspout (via Angela E.) #MSwx pic.twitter.com/2u4wuvZByx — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 14, 2016

Thursday afternoon brought heavy downpours to parts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Just after noon, about one to two inches of rainfall was estimated in some of the hardest hit areas near Gulfport and Waveland.

"Expect scattered thunderstorms to continue through the afternoon and early evening before tapering after sunset," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams.

"A few of Thursday's storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds," Williams said. "Storms that form right along the coast could spin up a waterspout or two. Keep in mind that waterspouts generally do not cause damage to property or injury to persons that are on land. But, mariners should definitely pay close attention to any developing storms."

This is not the first waterspout sighting this week. Viewers have also sent in waterspout photos on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Click here to view a gallery of viewer-submitted weather photos.

Are more storms expected this week? Open your WLOX Weather App to view the latest forecast. Click here for instructions on how to get our weather app.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.