Shaggy's joins 'Wear Blue Campaign' with special offer for uniformed officers

To say thank you to those who serve and protect, Shaggy's took part in the Wear Blue Campaign Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX News)

One week after the attack that left five law enforcement officers dead, and six more wounded, support for police is front and center. Shaggy's Restaurants across the Coast have joined the cause.

To say thank you to those who serve and protect, Shaggy's took part in the Wear Blue Campaign Thursday.

Shaggy's co-owners Ron Ladner and Rimmer Covington Jr. began their personal police support campaigns several weeks ago when they delivered lunch to support staff at the Gulfport Police Department. They decided to continue their show of appreciation Thursday by offering any law enforcement officer in uniform a free lunch or dinner at any of their four locations across the Gulf Coast.

"When the owners saw the wear blue campaign on Facebook, they knew that it was something they wanted to participate in, but it was something more than that for them." said Marcella Richardson, Shaggy's Restaurants Director of Public Affairs.

Richardson says officers from Biloxi, Pass Christian, Gulfport, along with Harrison County Sheriff's deputies, took in some rest and a good meal.

Gulfport Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Loposser joined his brothers and sisters in blue at the Gulfport location.

"It reminds us how fortunate we are to work in a community like the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Where, it's not like this in every other part of the country, where the citizens reach out and embrace the law enforcement, and law enforcement embraces its citizens. Which is the way it should work," Loposser said, "Acts of kindness come in every day. People reach out to the departments along the coast, to see what they can do in any situation, not just in these times we're in right now but it's been a constant flow of support from our communities over the years."

Richardson says the day was a success from Pass Christian, to Pensacola.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.