Flesh-eating bacteria survivor released from hospital - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flesh-eating bacteria survivor released from hospital

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
The Baton Rouge man who contracted a flesh-eating bacteria while swimming at a Bay St. Louis beach is now back in Louisiana. (Source: Facebook) The Baton Rouge man who contracted a flesh-eating bacteria while swimming at a Bay St. Louis beach is now back in Louisiana. (Source: Facebook)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The Baton Rouge man who contracted a flesh-eating bacteria while swimming at a Bay St. Louis beach is now back in Louisiana.

Dick Empson had been at Hancock Medical Center since June 28. According to a fundraising page, Empson was moved to a rehabilitation facility in Louisiana Wednesday.

"Well, Uncle Dick is officially back in Louisiana!!!! He arrived at the rehab hospital around lunch time today to a room FULL of posters, balloons, and flowers," the post stated. "The ride back from Mississippi was smooth, and he looked great!"

Family members said Empson caught the bacteria while he was on a family vacation in South Mississippi. His leg had to be amputated to prevent the bacteria from spreading. He will now have 3 hours of therapy a day, 6 days a week.

"He has a long 6 weeks ahead of him, but we know that he can and WILL kick butt. Please keep the prayers coming, as it will be tough road to regaining his strength the next month and a half. We have seen God work amazing miracles these last 2 weeks, and I know He will continue working them through the rest of Uncle Dicks recovery. As always, we can't thank everyone enough for your love, prayers, and generosity."

Family members believe he contracted vibrio vulnificus while wading to fish in the water. But officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health told WLOX News Now the only confirmed case of the vibrio virus in Mississippi was with a Hancock County resident.

