Hancock band might be forced to cancel Hall of Fame parade performance

The high school band from Brett Favre's hometown needs a hail mary in order to perform at the NFL Hall of Fame parade August 6.

According to Hancock High School band officials, a minimum $32,000 is needed to allow the entire band to make the trip on charter buses to Canton, Ohio, in time to serenade football fans prior to Favre's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Band director Benji McClean told WLOX that the band has raised about $12,000 as of Wednesday night, but needs to raise the additional $20,000 by Monday, or else there is no guarantee that charter buses will be available for the trip.

Approximately 220,000 people are expected to enjoy the morning parade in August.

If you're interested in helping out the Hancock High School band, an official GoFundme page has been set up here.

The school is also selling a limited amount of t-shirts for Favre's big day, which can be purchased here and also count as a donation toward the trip.

